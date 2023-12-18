Thailand has 44m registered vehicles

There are more than 44 million registered vehicles in Thailand, about half of them motorcycles, according to the statistics office of the Department of Land Transport.

As of Nov 30, there were 44.3 million registered vehicles of all types - 42.9 million registered under the Vehicle Act and 1.3 million under the Land Transport Act.



Vehicles registered under the Vehicle Act comprised 22.5 million motorcycles, 11.8 million private cars for a maximum seven passengers, 7.1 million private lorries, 645,187 tractors and 448,238 private cars with seating for more than seven passengers.

The number of new vehicles registered in 2023 under the Vehicle Act and Land Transport Act was 2.8 million. The top five months by number of newly registered vehicles were - 306,562 in March; 294,985 in May; 288,882 in June; 277,818 in February; and 270,868 in January.



As of Nov 30, there were 33.4 million licences on issue for drivers and attendants of various kinds of vehicles.