BMA rolls out NY safety plan

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has rolled out a number of measures to boost public safety in the capital during the New Year festival.

Deputy Bangkok governor Tavida Kamolvej said on Monday the BMA has come up with a disaster prevention plan and assigned all district offices to help take care of New Year revellers during the festival.

The BMA instructed its City Law Office to work with business operators in all districts who are planning to organise outdoor and indoor activities during the New Year period.

A public service centre will also be set up to help take care of festive revellers, she said.

Traffic management will also be supervised by the City Law Office with assistance from district officials, Ms Tavida said.

The BMA's Medical Service Department will closely work with hospitals to ensure emergency response systems are ready to respond to any accidents during the festival, she said.

The Health Department, meanwhile, will work with relevant agencies to inspect sites where fireworks and other pyrotechnic equipment are stored, as well as entertainment venues where such equipment will be used, to ensure the safety of all patrons, she said.

Bangkok's Fire and Rescue Department will put fire fighters on standby at 37 locations across the capital during the New Year period, Ms Tavida said.

The Office of the Permanent Secretary for the BMA's Administration and Registration Division will set up a centre to monitor the capital from Dec 29-Jan 4, she added.

Most revellers are expected to congregate around CentralWorld, IconSiam, Asiatique, Siam Square and Samyan Mitrtown for the New Year countdown.

As such, the BMA has instructed their event organisers to submit their plans to ensure safety during the festivities for consideration.

Separately, national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol took part in a ceremony to launch a new project aimed at raising public awareness of road safety rules at the Royal Thai Police headquarters on Monday.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also attended Monday's launch ceremony.