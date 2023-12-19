Over half of Thai workers in informal sector

Taxi drivers and motorcycle taxi riders aged over 65 without social security apply for financial welfare from the government in 2021. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thailand has 21 million workers in the informal labour sector, accounting for 52.3% of the country's overall workforce of 40.1 million. The majority, particularly in the agricultural sector, earn much lower incomes than those in the formal sector, according to National Statistical Office (NSO) director Piyanut Wuthison.

Ms Piyanut said her office has conducted an annual survey on workers in the informal sector, generally referred to those who lack fixed work hours and wages and may have difficulties in accessing legal protection.

According to this year's survey, 21 million workers (52.3%) are in the informal sector, while 19.1 million (47.7%) operate in the formal sector.

About half of the informal workers are between 40 and 59 years of age.

The overall workforce includes 5.1 million workers over 60, with 4.4 million situated in the informal sector.

Most informal workers possess primary level education.

More than half of informal workers, 55.4%, are in the agricultural sector, earning nearly two times lower than their counterparts in the formal sector.

About 28% of informal workers have problems over wages, employment continuity and overwork.

It may be concluded that workers in the informal sector need access to the social security system for a better quality of life and livelihood, Ms Piyanut said.