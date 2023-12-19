Man held after son slain with shovel

A man has been arrested on charges of fatally striking his son in the head with a shovel and dumping the body into a canal in Sa Kaeo province about two months ago, say law enforcement sources.

Sa Kaeo Provincial Police began their investigation after local residents filed a complaint about the disappearance of Suebsak Duangchamlong, 23, in tambon Sai Thong of Khlong Hat district.

Police reportedly were tipped off by neighbours that Suebsak’s father, identified as Phonsak Duangchamlong, 47, made a slip of the tongue while drunk, saying he had killed his son and dumped the body into the canal in front of his house.

Police and rescuers from the Aranyaprathet Rescue and Sawang Sa Kaeo foundations searched Lam Rang canal, which is mostly used by local farmers, and discovered a decaying human body and bones in the water about 50 metres from Mr Phonsak’s home.

The skull has still not been found. Police on Wednesday will continue the search. The other remains have been sent for identification and autopsy.

Mr Phonsak was summoned for questioning and reportedly admitted that he accidentally killed his son after striking his head twice with a shovel following an argument in October.

Subsequently, he brought his son’s body on a tricycle trailer, weighed it down with rocks dumped it into the canal.

Initially, police have pressed charges of premeditated murder and concealment of a body.