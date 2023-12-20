New daily wage rate under review

A worker performs maintenance at the Tha Tian pier in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok on Nov 26. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A tripartite committee on minimum daily wages will meet on Tuesday to determine if its Dec 8 resolution on the new daily wage rate could be revised following Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's remark that it was too low.

Pairoj Chotikasathien, permanent secretary for labour, in his capacity as committee chairman, said yesterday that committee members, which comprise employee, employer and government representatives, will discuss whether the resolution could be revised during Wednesday's meeting.

The meeting will also discuss using a new formula to calculate a new wage revision as proposed by the Faculty of Economics of Thammasat University, said Mr Pairoj.

Pairoj: Chairs wage committee

Atthayut Leeyavanich, an employers' representative on the committee, disagreed with the move to review the minimum wage calculation.

He said the committee unanimously resolved the new minimum wage on Dec 8 under legal rules.

Mr Atthayut said that the current wage formula had been used since 1998 according to Section 87 of the Labour Protection Act 1998, and everything had been completely reviewed before being submitted to the cabinet.

"I would like all sides to respect the committee's resolution," he said.

The wage committee on Dec 8 agreed to raise the threshold to between 330 baht and 370 baht per day, up from the current 328-354 baht. The level varies in different parts of the country.

Weerasuk Kaewboonpan, a committee representative for employees, said he would seek opinions from other committee members first on whether the Dec 8 resolution can be altered.

He said if they say the resolution can be altered, the committee will further discuss a new wage increase revision, but if they say it can not be changed, the committee will not discuss it.

"I think we can uphold the previous resolution and monitor next year's economic situation to determine the wage adjustment next May," Mr Weerasuk said.

Meanwhile, Olarn Thinbangtieo, a lecturer in Burapha University's Faculty of Political Science and Law, suggested Prime Minister Srettha have a cabinet reshuffle if the government fails to increase the minimum wage rate to 400 baht as promised by the government. The ruling Pheu Thai Party had campaigned on a key populist platform of raising the minimum wage to 400 baht per day.

The prime minister said on Dec 9 in Kanchanaburi that he was not satisfied with the wage committee's decision the day before about the new minimum rate, saying that it was too low and promised a review.

Mr Srettha said that the minimum wage increases, from 2-16 baht, were too low when compared with the increase in the cost of living.

He said the 2-3 baht increase for the three southernmost provinces is insufficient to buy a single egg.