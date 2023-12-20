Illegal Bangladeshi job seekers, Thai driver arrested in Songkhla

Fifteen illegal migrants from Bangladesh are found under a tarpaulin on the back of a pickup truck in Songkhla's Rattaphum district on Tuesday night. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Immigration police arrested a Thai pickup driver and 15 illegal Bangladeshi migrants hoping to get jobs in Malaysia, in Rattaphum district of this southern province.

The pickup truck was stopped for a search at an intersection on south-bound Asian Highway 2 in tambon Khuan Ru of Rattaphum district about 11pm on Tuesday.

The vehicle was found to be carrying 15 illegal migrants from Bangladesh, according to Pol Lt Col Phongsiri Phitak, Songkhla immigration inspector, who led the operation. They were hidden under a tarpaulin.

The Bangladeshi passengers were detained and the Thai driver, Saifa Chinnaket, 28, was arrested.

During questioning, Mr Safa allegedly admitted having been hired to transport the 15 illegals from Chachoengsao to Songkhla, and being paid 2,000 baht per head. His passengers had been smuggled across the border from Cambodia into Sa Kaeo via a natural crossing and wanted to work in Malaysia. Some had paid as much as 120,000 baht to brokers, he said.

All were handed over to Rattaphum district police for legal proceedings.