Thailand boosts climate ambitions post-COP28

Department of Climate Change and Environment chief Phirun Saiyasitpanich. (Photo supplied)

Thailand has promised to increase efforts to reduce greenhouse emissions to mitigate the impacts of climate change following the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) recently held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking on Wednesday at a COP28 debriefing event, Phirun Saiyasitpanich, the chief of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, said that Thailand would change its carbon emissions target from 30% to 40% under a second version of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), a climate action plan.

He said Thailand had aimed to reduce up to 30% of carbon emissions under the first NDC (2021-2030), but through a second NDC, it will seek to reduce carbon emissions by 40%.

"We need to take a serious study based on social, environmental and economic impacts," he said, adding that the new NDC will be completed by next year.

He said Thailand will continue its vigorous efforts to meet the long-term goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.

Mr Phirun said that Thailand can do more if the country receives foreign financial support.

He further said that the country's first-ever climate change bill will facilitate the country's efforts to achieve its targets through carbon pricing to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

The bill is expected to be submitted for parliament's reading in the first quarter of next year.

He said COP28 had approved a Global Stocktake (GST) mechanism to monitor and report the actions taken by global communities to fight climate change.

The GST will also monitor how participating countries participate in limiting the rise of the world's temperatures.

Mr Phirun added that the COP28 established a Loss and Damage Fund with an initial US$792 million budget to help vulnerable countries.

Environment Minister Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwan also told the debriefing event that Thailand has affirmed its efforts to tackle climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in all economic sectors.

He said Thailand would do this by increasing its adaptation capacity and empowering its efforts to access financial mechanisms to achieve carbon neutrality targets, including promoting more public awareness on the issue.

Also at the event, Ernst Reichel, German ambassador to Thailand, said he appreciated Thailand's efforts to deal with the climate change problems.

Mr Reichel said that Germany and Thailand are bilateral climate change partners, adding that his country will continue supporting Thailand's transition to a green society.

COP28 was held from Nov 30 to Dec 12 and it is the world's largest international climate conference so far.