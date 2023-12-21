Thai traditional dress proposed for Unesco listing

Vietnamese tourists dressed in traditional Thai costumes pose for a photo at Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) in Bangkok Yai district in November last year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Ministry of Culture plans to propose adding Thai traditional dress for the intangible cultural heritage listings of Unesco, according to Kowit Pakamart, director-general of the Department of Cultural Promotion.

As a step towards submitting a proposal to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, the department on Thursday held a brainstorming session at the Thailand Cultural Centre with people involved in a project to compile information on Thai traditional costumes.

Mr Kowit said Thai traditional dresses, unlike those of other nations, are unique in their designs and materials, featuring craftsmanship that reflects various regions.

For women, there are eight major types of traditional dress. Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother initiated research into the dresses of Thai women of various eras in order to design dresses to wear while accompanying the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on royal visits to the United States and Europe some 60 years ago.

For men, there are three major types of traditional outfits to be worn on various occasions.

Mr Kowit said that wearing Thai traditional dress is also a social norm for Thai people to show they cherish their traditions and culture.

The Thai Khadee Research Institute at Thammasat University has obtained support from the Department of Cultural Promotion to compile a database on Thai traditional dresses for the proposal, said Assoc Prof Saowatharn Phoklad, the institute’s director.

The institute’s study team is now compiling information and interviewing people who have inherited traditions and practices associated with cultural heritage in various fields, particularly Thai traditional dress, he said.

Unesco earlier this month added the Thai water festival of Songkran to its intangible cultural heritage list. The UN body earlier certified Khon performances in 2018, Thai massage in 2019 and the Nora dance in 2021.