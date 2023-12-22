10 tonnes of smuggled frozen suckling pigs impounded

Part of the frozen suckling pigs in a cold storage found in a raid on a house in Ratchaburi's Photharam district by police and livestock officials on Friday morning. (Photo: Traffic radio station website FM91bkk.com)

RATCHABURI: A team of livestock officials and police seized 10 tonnes of frozen suckling pigs in a raid in Photharam district on Friday morning, police said.

The raid followed complaints filed by local residents, alleging that a large quantity of smuggled pork had been stored in a house in tambon Ban Sing.

In a subsequent search of the house, authorities found 10.5 tonnes of frozen suckling pigs worth about 1.3 million baht in a cold storage.

The house owner did not have a certificate of origin of the carcasses or the required slaughter and sale permits, thereby violating Sections 22, 62 and 65 of the Animal Epidemics Act of 2015.

The authorities impounded the suckling pigs. The owner of the house was required to submit related documents to the authorities within a period as specified by the law, or else face legal action.