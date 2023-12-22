87 guns found in YouTuber's house

Phitsanulok-based firearms reviewer says all weapons are legally owned by his father

Trinsak Wachirasrisirikul (foreground), a YouTube firearms reviewer, looks on as police examine the weapons found during a search of his home in Muang district of Phitsanulok on Friday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: The owner of a house where large quantities of weapons and ammunition were found on Friday has told police that all the weapons are legally registered in the name of his father.

Trinsak Wachirasrisirikul, who reviews firearms on the YouTube channel Tacticool BoB and has nearly 20,000 subscribers, was the target of a police search at his home in Muang district on Friday.

A combined team of officers from the Police Cyber Taskforce and local police, armed with a warrant, searched the house at a housing estate in tambon Ban Krang. The operation was part of a stepped-up public safety campaign ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivals.

The search found 87 guns of various types, 4,576 rounds of ammunition and seven magazines, said Pol Maj Nikhom Kheunopparat, chief of Phitsanulok police.

Mr Trinsak, 33, told police that the weapons had been passed down from his father and were all legally registered in his father’s name.

Wiset Wachirasrisirikul, 65, subsequently confirmed his son’s story, saying he had collected weapons for 40 years.

Mr Wiset, a businessman in Phitsanulok and former chairman of the provincial chamber of commerce, said he would show police documents to verify his ownership of the weapons on Saturday.

Police are now in the process of determining whether the ownership of the weapons has been officially transferred to Mr Trinsak. If there is no record of ownership transfer, he could face charges related to unauthorised possession of firearms and ammunition, said Pol Maj Nikhom.

Police display seized firearms and ammunition at a YouTuber's house in Phitsanulok province on Friday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)