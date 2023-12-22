Youtuber's house raided: 87 weapons, 4,000+ rounds seized

Many guns of various types and over 4,000 rounds of bullets are found in the house of Trinsak Wachirasrisirikul, 33, right, a YouTuber of Tacticool BoB channel, during a police search of his premises in Muang district of Phitsanulok province on Friday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: Large quantities of weapons and ammunition were found during a police search of a house of a Youtuber in Muang district on Friday.

A combined team of officers from the Police Cyber Taskforce and local police searched the house at a housing estate in tambon Ban Krang. The operation aimed to boost public safety ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivals.

The officers showed a court warrant to search the premises to house owner Trinsak Wachirasrisirikul, who runs a YouTube channel about firearms titled Tacticool BoB.

The search found 87 guns of various types, 4,576 rounds of ammunition and seven magazines, said Pol Maj Nikhom Kheunopparat, chief of Phitsanulok police.

Mr Trinsak, 33, told police that he inherited these weapons from his father. All of them were legally registered in his father’s name, he said.

The police are now in the process of determining whether the ownership of these weapons has been officially transferred to Mr Trinsak. If there is no record of ownership transfer, he could face charges related to the unauthorised possession of firearms and ammunition, said Pol Maj Nikhom.

There have been unconfirmed reports that Mr Trinsak was detained following the seizure of the weapons.