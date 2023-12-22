All on board rescued from sinking Koh Tao ferry

A night ferry heading to Koh Tao, a popular tourist island in Surat Thani, was hit by high waves on Friday morning. All 70 passengers, mainly foreigners, and crew were safely rescued before the boat sank. (Photo supplied/Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: All passengers, mainly foreign tourists, and crew were safely rescued after a night ferry travelling to the popular tourist island of Koh Tao was hit by high waves before it sank on Friday morning.

The T. Sandee Maneesap 111, a vessel of 115 gross tonnes, was smashed by waves as high as 3 metres in the Kong Hin Tung Ku area, about 4 nautical miles from shore off Koh Tao. Seawater entered the vessel and damaged its water pumps, said officials at the Koh Tao rescue radio centre who were alerted at 8am on Friday.

The ferry was carrying about 70 passengers and crew.

Speedboats and other craft dispatched to the spot with rescue workers and police arrived at 9.10am to help those on board the stricken vessel. They were taken to two other boats and brought safely to the Koh Tao pier.

The ferry later sank about 10.30am.

Passengers are transferred from the ferry T. Sandee Maneesap 111 to another boat. (Photo supplied/Supapong Chaolan)

According to police, the ferry, owned by Paithoon Khongchan, left the Surat Thani municipal pier at 11pm on Thursday and was scheduled to reach Koh Tao at 5am on Friday.

The navy’s Second Fleet sent the Tor 112 patrol boat to inspect the scene and search for the bags and belongings of the passengers. Navy divers were preparing to examine the sunken ferry.

An initial investigation found the number of passengers did not exceed the limit.

The Meteorological Department earlier warned of strong wind and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and heavy to very heavy rain on the eastern coast of the southern region from Friday through Tuesday. Small boats were advised to stay ashore during this period.