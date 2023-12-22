Indonesians escape blazing car in Buri Ram

Flames consume a car at an intersection on the Buri Ram-Prakhon Chai road in Muang district of Buri Ram on Friday. Five Indonesian men in the car escaped unhurt. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: Five members of an Indonesian car racing team escaped unhurt after a rented car they were travelling in caught fire while stopping for a red light in Muang district on Friday.

The incident occurred at 10.30am in front of the Chang Arena football stadium, said Pol Lt Gen Adichart Meesa, deputy superintendent for investigation at the Muang district police station.

Police and rescuers from a charity foundation rushed to the intersection along with a fire engine. They found a Toyota Vios engulfed in flames at the intersection on the Buri Ram-Prakhon Chai road.

Firefighters sprayed water at the burning car and put out the fire in 20 minutes, but the car was severely damaged.

Five Indonesian men, members of a racing team, managed to escape when the fire started.

The driver said they had rented the car in Bangkok and travelled to Buri Ram to see the Buriram International Circuit, a car racing stadium.

When the car stopped for the red right at the intersection, an explosion went off and the car caught fire. They jumped out with some belongings before the flames started to spread.

Police are examining the wreckage to find the cause of the blaze.

Rescue workers douse the burning car with water. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)