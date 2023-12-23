House says yes to marriage equality

The Bangkok Pride 2023 parade in June 2023 promoted gender recognition, same-sex marriage, the rights of sex workers and universal welfare for LGBTQIA2S+ individuals. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The House's approval of all four bills seeking to amend the Civil and Commercial Code to allow same-sex marriages in the country during their first reading has received positive responses from members of society, according to government spokesman Chai Watcharonke.

The bills aim to amend 68 provisions under the Civil and Commercial Code to redefine terms to ensure gender equality and diversity. All four bills received 369 of 380 votes of approval, with one abstention, on Friday. The bills are expected to still be read for a second time.

Mr Chai said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that one of the bills' principles is to certify the marriage registration of people based on their gender identification.

The government previously promised to help support gender equality under the law but also during pro-LGBT events, such as Pride.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin met the CEO of InterPride, organisers of Pride parades, in November to seek an opportunity to host World Pride Event 2028 in Bangkok, Mr Chai said.

Pheu Thai MP for Kanchanaburi Akkaranan Kankittinan, also a member of the ad hoc committee for the government's version of the bill, said a first committee is set to be created within 60 days. However, its first meeting has not been agreed upon.

Parit Wacharasindhu, Move Forward Party list-MP, said the bills' approval is a prime example of how to coordinate gender issues between the opposition and the government.

As the bills allow equal rights to marriage, they are crucial for all citizens, not just specific genders, he said.

"Approving the four bills during the first reading is a sign that... people can rely on everyone in the House," Mr Parit said.

However, experts said that there are conditions that must still be explained in the bills.

Nada Chaiyajit, lecturer at Mae Fah Luang University's Faculty of Law, said when compared with a similar bill proposed by the MFP earlier, some conditions in the government's version, such as legal terms, may differ.

She said that the Interior Ministry, as written in the MFP's version, should be the one to enforce the law instead of the Justice Ministry.

Kittinun Daramadhaj, President of the Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand, said the final version of the legislation should be fair to all.

Thailand can be a model country for gender equality in the region as many of its neighbours still face challenges in terms of accepting LGBT rights, Mr Kittinun said.