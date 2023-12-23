City rail service hours to be extended on Dec 31

People prepare to board a Blue Line train at Tao Poon station in Bangkok. The MRTA will extend the service hours of its four main lines by an extra two hours on New Year’s Eve. (Photo: Pornprom Sarttarpai)

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) will extend the service hours of its four main lines by an extra two hours on New Year’s Eve.

The MRTA said trains on the Blue, Purple, Yellow and Pink lines would run until 2am on Jan 1 to encourage people to use public transport.

The train services normally end at midnight.

Park-and-ride facilities along the lines will also be extended until 3am, except for Kamphaeng Phet which will be open for 24 hours free of charge over New Year.

In a related development, the MRTA said the number of passengers on the Pink Line reached a new high of 107,203 on Dec 22, breaking the record of 99,882 set the day before.

Rides on the Pink Line are currently free of charge during trial runs from 6am to 10pm. Service hours will be extended to midnight starting from Monday.

Starting on Jan 3, the 34.5-kilometre line that connects the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road to Min Buri, will start charging passengers. Fares will range from 15 to 45 baht depending on the distance travelled.