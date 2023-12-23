Army told to probe attempted rape complaint

After reporting incident to superior, ranger who had served 8 years in Deep South was asked to resign

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang attends a briefing at Armed Forces headquarters On Oct 11. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang has instructed the army to launch a fact-finding investigation into allegations made by a female ranger that a soldier tried to rape her in Phitsanulok.

Social media activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, alias Gun Jompalang, on Friday brought the 28-year-old victim to Royal Thai Army Headquarters to seek help from officials there.

Mr Guntouch said the incident happened on the night of Nov 24 in a house on army property in Phitsanulok.

The victim, who has been suffering from depression after serving in the army in the Deep South for almost eight years, was alone in the house of her husband.

On the night in question, a senior soldier, whom she knew served under her husband, broke into the house. She suspected he was drunk when he said he had come to bid farewell before being transferred to another province.

He pulled her in to hug and kiss him and then attempted to rape her, according to Mr Guntouch. She pulled herself away and grabbed a knife to protect herself while ordering him to get out of the house.

"I was so scared. He snatched the knife from my hand before handing it back to me while telling me to stab him in the chest," she said.

She finally managed to escape from the house and shouted for help, but no one heard her.

She rode off on her scooter and later came home and locked herself inside the house. However, the suspect returned and stayed in front of her house while calling her on her mobile phone dozens of times.

She told investigators she was experiencing severe panic before a soldier finally arrived at the house after being informed by her husband about the situation.

Subsequently, she filed a report with her unit. However, she did not receive any help as the unit informed her that it was a personal matter. She also filed a complaint with the unit the soldier was attached to, but no progress was made.

Finally, she reported the incident via an army mobile application on Dec 12. However, instead of getting help, her superior handed her a resignation form and advised her to leave the army on Dec 15.

She subsequently wrote a suicide note before attempting to hang herself. Fortunately, her husband arrived home in time to rescue her.

Mr Guntouch said the victim had served on the southern border to protect people for many years, and being asked to resign was no reward.

In response, Mr Sutin insisted he would look into the problem, while the army said that soldiers should not close ranks to protect suspects in sexual assault cases.