Pink Line rail fell in Nonthaburi

A vehicle was damaged when the conductor rail of the Pink Line fell in Nonthaburi province early Sunday morning. (Photo: Chalee Radio Station)

Several kilometres of an aluminum conductor rail of the elevated Pink Line monorail system fell on to a street in Nonthaburi early Sunday morning. Three vehicles were damaged. No casualties were reported.

The incident happened at about 5am along Tiwanon Road in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi. The metal rail with a distance of about five kilometres fell from the elevated structure of the Pink Line from Chon Prathan market to Khae Rai intersection. Conductor rails normally supply power to electric trains.

Eyewitnesses were vendors who parked their vehicles on the road while arranging their merchandise at the market. They said they saw bolts fell first and the rail then collapsed and hit their vehicles. The falling rail also pulled one high-power pole which consequently leaned.

One of the vendors said that if the incident happened when a train was passing, the damage could be far greater. Nearby one Pink Line train stopped near Soi Tiwanon 25 Road. The whole system was normally scheduled to start service at 6am.

The incident happened to the western end of the 34.5-kilometre-long Pink Line from Min Buri district of Bangkok to Khae Rai area in Nonthaburi province.

At about 8.30am Northern Bangkok Monorail Co, the Pink Line operator, reported briefly that its service was closed from the Nonthaburi Civic Center station to the Pak Kret Bypass station due to power disruption.

Later it apologised for the incident and stated that it happened at 4.45am on Sunday at the Samakkhi station and three vehicles parked under the station were damaged.

The Pink Line opened for tentative service last month.

Staff of Northern Bangkok Monorail, the Pink Line operator, check the conductor rail which was loosened from the concrete beam on Sunday morning. (Photo: Northern Bangkok Monorail)