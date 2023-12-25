Kratom sellers to warn minors, mothers at point of sale

Products made with kratom (Mitragyna Speciosa) are advertised. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Vendors selling food and drinks containing kratom will now be required to display a sign at their point-of-sale, warning individuals under the age of 18, pregnant or breastfeeding women against purchasing the psychoactive product.

The new Ministry of Public Health rule came into effect on Saturday, a day after it was announced in the Royal Gazette.

It is a part of the amended Kratom Act 2022. The rule also applies to online kratom vendors.

All vendors are now required to display a warning with a reasonable size to ensure it is visible to everyone who visits the point-of-sale, whether it is a brick-and-mortar venue or an online shop.

Separately, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said it has submitted a bill to regulate the sales of alcoholic beverages, along with a bill that would detail further restrictions on advertising and promotion of such drinks. The bill is awaiting the approval of the public health minister, who will then forward it to the cabinet.

Once approved by the cabinet, will be submitted to the House of Representatives for further deliberation, along with other versions of the bill submitted by businesses and temperance groups, said Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, director-general of the DDC.

Despite growing calls for an extension to alcohol-selling hours to enhance the government's decision to allow bars and clubs to open until 4am, the DDC will not back the easing of the restrictions, as it is duty-bound to protect public health, he said.