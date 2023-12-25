Hospitals told to brace for spike in respiratory problems

Smog covers Bangkok’s Bang Sue district on Jan 9, 2023. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Public hospitals across the country have been told to ensure they are able to handle a forecast spike in respiratory problems, as the concentration of airborne pollutants is expected to rise in the next few weeks.

The Ministry of Public Health order came as several areas in the capital saw unhealthy levels of ultra-fine pollutants in the air, with Lat Krabang, Thon Buri, Bang Na, Nong Khaem, Yannawa, Ratchathewi, Bangkok Noi and Prawet districts all reporting PM2.5 concentrations above 37.5 microgrammes per cubic metres (µg/m³) on Sunday.

The permanent secretary for public health, Opas Karnkawinpong, said levels of ultra-fine PM2.5 particles will rise in the coming weeks, as a high-pressure system moving in from China will cause airborne pollutants to linger over Greater Bangkok, the Central Plains, the North and the Northeast.

The provinces which stand to be affected include Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phrae, Nan, Phayao, Lampang, Lamphun and Mae Hong Son, which fall under the 1st Health Area office; Tak, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Uttaradit and Sukhothai, under the 2nd Health Area office; Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat and Uthai Thani under the 3rd Health Area office; and Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu and Bueng Kan under the 8th Health Area office.

As such, Dr Opas said hospitals under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Health must be ready to handle an expected spike in patient admissions.

Hospitals run by the ministry have been asked to speed up their roll-out of telemedicine services, to aid vulnerable individuals, which include children, pregnant women, senior citizens, people with chronic health conditions, and those who work outdoors.

Air pollution can lead to respiratory diseases, heart and vascular problems, conjunctivitis and skin issues.

The ministry has also opened Public Health Emergency Operations Centres in Phitsanulok, Nonthaburi, Sing Buri and Samut Sakhon to improve access to healthcare services, he said.