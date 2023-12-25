Heavy flooding in Narathiwat, Yala

Flooded Tessabal 5 School in Muang district of Yala on Monday morning. (Photo: Provincial PR Department)

Two days of continuous heavy rain in the South has caused widespread flooding in Narathiwat and Yala provinces, affecting 67 tambons in 16 districts.

In Narathiwat, nine districts were flooded on Monday morning - Waeng, Sukhirin, Chanae, Rangae, Sungai Padi, Si Sakhon, Cho Airong, Yingo and Ruso - affecting 9,558 households with 37,901 people in 44 tambons.



Hardest hit was Yingo district, where 2,755 households with 11,020 people were affected, followed by Chanae district where 2,115 households and 9,626 people were affected and one school damaged, and Rangae district, 2,073 households and 8,087 people, and seven schools damaged.

In Yala, flooding had hit 23 tambons in seven districts - Thanto, Yaha, Kabang, Bannang Sata, Raman, Krong Pinang and Muang.



Roads and houses in Yala town, particularly those in low-lying areas, were inundated. The Tuebo-Sateng Nok road was about one metre under water on Monday morning and impassable for small vehicles.



Talad Kao and Withoon Uthit communities were flooded with water from Bae Mo swamp.



Tessabal 5 School in Talad Kao area was heavily inundated and closed for two days or until the situation returns to normal.

Chaiwat Junthirapong, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said provincial offices were working with local administrations to drain water from flooded areas and survey the overall damage so assistance and compensation can be given.

For help, people can call the department's complaint centre at 1784. They can also follow disaster warnings on THAI DISASTER ALERT application, he said.