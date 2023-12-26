Govt seeks free rides after Pink Line fault

The Transport Ministry will ask the operator of the Pink Line monorail system to extend the free trial period along the line after a section of the line had to be closed on Sunday following the failure of a part of the track's conductor rail.

As of Monday, a total of seven stations, from Nonthaburi Civic Centre (PK01) to Pak Kret Bypass (PK07) remain closed. The stations will re-open once repairs and safety inspections along the entire line are completed.

Rides along the Pink Line are currently free of charge, but commercial services are slated to begin on Jan 3, with fares ranging from 15-45 baht. On Sunday, a section of the conductor rail came off the monorail's track between Cholaprathan Market and Khae Rai junction, a few hours before the line was due to open for the day. Three cars and one motorcycle were damaged, but no one was injured in the incident.

Speaking at a press briefing on the matter, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said that while the incident forced the temporary closure of the line on Sunday, the structural integrity of the 34-km monorail line remains intact.

He said state agencies inspected the line again at 5am on Monday and confirmed that the 23 other stations along the line can function as normal. To make up for the suspension of services at the seven stations, the ministry will hold talks with the system's operator to extend the free trial period, he said.

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said an initial investigation suggested the conductor rail might have been accidentally dislodged by workers removing construction equipment under the monorail line.

A 300-metre stretch of the conductor rail fell to the ground, while a four-km section was left hanging over the street below.

He said all agencies must work together to prevent similar accidents in the future.