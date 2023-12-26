NSTDA touts AI ecosystem for ethics

Chukit: Regulations are needed

The National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) has created an ecosystem for artificial intelligence to ensure ethics and standards are in place to prevent the wrongful use of AI, according to the agency's chief.

NSTDA director Chukit Limpijamnong said on Monday that efforts to set up the ecosystem are proceeding apace. AI technology has helped boost economic and social development, he added. However, regulations are needed to ensure the technology will not be misused.

Mr Chukit said the NSTDA and its digital partners are discussing regulations for AI ethics and AI standards to ensure its proper use. AI technology for medicine, for example, can help diagnose patients suffering from lung cancer with 90% accuracy.

"We will start with AI for medicine by setting up ethical regulations and standards because medical treatments are a sensitive issue," he said. "We need to make sure any diagnosis made by AI is correct and safe. We should not fully rely on AI technology," he said.

Mr Chukit said the agency would accept investments in the development of a chatbot programme, to boost its ability to understand Thai.

Chai Wuttiwiwatchai, executive director of National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (Nectec), said it plans to launch an AI project to scan for illegal online accounts linked to scammer networks. If the project is successful, it could help reduce the number of illegal accounts in the country by 30%, he said. In addition, the NSTDA will promote technology research and development in agriculture.