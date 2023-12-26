More rain, flooding in far South

Soldiers install ropes to help in the evacuation of flood victims in Rangae district of Narathiwat on Monday. (Photo supplied)

Persistent rain continues to cause flooding in five lower southern provinces, with Narathiwat suffering the most.

The others are Yala, Pattani, Songkhla and Satun, the Interior Ministry reported on Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said continuous rain since Friday had caused flooding which affected 19,624 families in 24 districts of the five provinces.

Narathiwat was the hardest hit with 16,680 affected households in 11 inundated districts. Floods were reported in six districts of Yala, four in Pattani, two in Songkhla and one in Satun.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and some cabinet ministers would visit Narathiwat after the regular cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Ms Traisuree said.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency reported that on Monday evening floods covered 89,027 rai (about 142 square kilometres) in Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala. The flooded areas included 15,688 rai (about 25 square kilometres) of paddy fields.