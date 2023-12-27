Cops name ship's captain as drug-ring mastermind

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong shows narcotics seized from a sting operation code-named "Poseidon 1", at the headquarters of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

A major drug trafficking ring, from which authorities seized 1.2 tonnes of ketamine and almost a tonne of "ya ice" earlier this month, is run by a well-known former ship's captain, according to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB).

The bureau made the revelation at NSB headquarters as it announced the result of a sting operation code-named "Poseidon 1" in which five people were arrested at a port in Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao on Dec 4.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said at the briefing the authorities also seized 999kg of crystal methamphetamine or ya ice and 1.2 tonnes of ketamine from the ring operated by the five.

The ring involves both Thai citizens and foreign nationals. The NSB has also impounded assets worth 140 million baht believed to have been bought using drug money.

However, Mr Tawee said authorities were working to seize more assets valued at more than one billion baht that are connected to the gang.

Pol Maj Gen Adis Charoensawat, head of the NBS's Division 3, named the five suspects as Ekkawit, Nuthanat, Suphakorn, Sirisap and a 15-year-old boy.

The NSB has widened the investigation and found the ring was led by a man called Charnchai (surname not given), a high-profile captain of a commercial ship. He later opened his own shipping firm.

According to Pol Maj Gen Adis, Mr Charnchai arranged to have a trawler deliver illicit drugs to customers who picked up the drugs in international waters. Seven such deliveries have been made since June this year.