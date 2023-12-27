PM in South to inspect flood damage

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin tours an inundated area of Rangae district in flood-battered Narathiwat on Tuesday. The premier visited the province following widespread floods triggered by persistent heavy downpours over the past several days. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin travelled to Narathiwat on Tuesday to get a first-hand look at the floods ravaging at least five provinces in the far South.

Mr Srettha made a stop in Chana district where he said large areas in the southernmost provinces were devastated by the flash floods caused by a lingering low pressure system.

He was told by authorities that the floods were easing as water was being drained into the sea. However, damage to properties was visible.

After Narathiwat, the premier travelled on to Phuket where he met his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, over dinner at 6pm on Tuesday. The Malaysian leader is in Phuket on a private visit.

Speaking before his arrival in Phuket, Mr Srettha said the informal meeting would discuss the formation of a Thai-Malaysian committee to further cooperation in border trade, farm exports, tourism and security. The planned construction of a border bridge over the Sungai Kolok River would also be raised.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Tuesday the prime minister has expressed deep concern about flooding in the far South and assigned the ministry to care for flood victims and offer assistance to residents.

She said the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has reported at least five provinces -- Satun, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat -- were bearing the brunt of flash floods and water run-off as of Tuesday morning. Altogether 19,624 families are affected.

Narathiwat is experiencing the heaviest damage across 11 districts, with Bacho, Chanae, Cho Airong, Muang, Rangae, Rueso, Sri Sakhon, Sukhirin, Sungai Padi, Waeng and Yi-ngo the most inundated and 16,680 families requiring immediate help.

Ms Traisuree said Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who heads the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Committee, has ordered officials in the worst-hit provinces to bring in heavy machinery to dredge waterways and expand outlets to expedite water drainage in flooded areas. Residents were also receiving medical supplies, food and drinking water from their local administrations.

After the floods have eased, authorities will assess damage to private and public properties as well as farmland, he said. Also, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has instructed agencies to prevent hoarding of consumer goods and food, while local scarcity of essential goods remains a problem.

Commerce permanent secretary Keerati Rushchano said the ministry was getting assistance across to flood victims in Yala and Narathiwat, and the Department of Internal Trade will send the Thong Fah (Blue Flag) mobile stores selling basic goods at a discount to the far South after the flood has receded.

According to the ministry, essential consumer items such as vegetables and eggs, mostly produced in Ratchaburi, remain in stock in most stores in Yala.

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) said six of eight districts in Yala -- Banang Sata, Yaha, Than To, Muang, Raman and Kabang -- were facing critical water levels in many areas, prompting the evacuation of residents. The residents were given food cooked by the roadside by volunteers and local authorities.

Although rain has let up in some areas, the floodwater has shown no sign of receding, according to the RTP.

National police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol said police were mobilised to catch thieves preying on flood victims or burglars who broke into homes whose owners were evacuated.

The RTP was also sending equipment and manpower to assist in the evacuation and has opened hotlines -- 191 and 1599 -- for affected residents.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency reported that on Monday evening that floods covered 89,027 rai (about 142 square kilometres) in Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala. The flooded areas included 15,688 rai (about 25 square kilometres) of paddy fields.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported flooding in Khuan Don district of Satun; Khlong Hoi Khong and Saba Yoi districts of Songkhla; Kapho, Muang, Nong Chik and Thung Yang Daeng districts of Pattani; and Bannang Sata, Kabang, Muang, Raman, Than To and Yaha districts of Yala.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been recovered of two people who were swept away in floodwater in Rueso district of Nararthiwat on Monday. The boat they were in capsized as they were being evacuated.

The bodies belong to Kordeeyoh Johlae, 89, and Araeesoh Jaborsu, 63, both women. Another two are missing: Narsuha Mayi, 8, and Muhammed Nabas Mayi, 2.

A mosque is inundated by the rising floodwater in tambon Tanyongmas in Narathiwat in the far South. WAEDAO HARAI