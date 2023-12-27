Flooding in five southern provinces easing

Irrigation workers are building a temporary embankment to keep out water from the overflowing in tambon Muno of Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat, on Wednesday. (Photo: Government Public Relations Department)

Flood levels were subsiding in five lower southern provinces, with nearly 70,000 households affected from the disaster, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on Wednesday.

The five provinces were Narathiwat, Pattani, Satun, Songkhla and Yala, while 68,941 families were affected, said DDPM director-general Chaiwat Junthirapong.

In Narathiwat, 13 districts, namely Bacho, Chanae, Cho Airong, Muang, Rangae, Rueso, Sri Sakhon, Sukhirin, Sungai Kolok, Sungai Padi, Takbai, Waeng and Yi-ngo, still experienced flooding, affecting 39,604 families.

Pattani reported flooding in eight districts of Kapho, Khok Pho, Mai Kaen, Muang, Nong Chik, Sai Buri, Thung Yang Daeng and Yarang, and 8,360 families were affected.

In Satun, many areas of Khuan Don district were inundated, affecting 1,801 families.

In Songkhla, flooding was reported in Khlong Hoi Khong, Rattaphum and Sabai Yoi districts, and 836 families were victims.

In Yala, six districts were flooded, namely Bannang Sata, Kabang, Muang, Raman, Than To and Yaha. There were 18,340 flood-hit families.