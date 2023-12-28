Hmong villagers protest over 'unlawful' drug killing

Hmong villagers from Phetchabun's Khao Kho district bring the body of a slain drug suspect in a coffin to the provincial hall on Thursday in a protest against what they termed an unlawful extrajudicial killing. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)

PHETCHABUN: A large group of Hmong villagers on Thursday brought a coffin containing the body of a slain drug suspect on a truck into the compound of the city hall in a protest against his extrajudical death.

The group, about 70-strong, submitted a petition addressed to provincial governor Krit Kongmuang demanding justice.

According to the petition, about 6am on Tuesday about 10 administrative officials and territorial defence volunteers raided house 16/2 at Moo 9 village in tambon Khao Kho, Khao Kho district, which belonged to Atchariya Bamrungkhiri, and searched it for drugs.

No drugs, guns or any other illegal items were found during the search.

They then took Atchariya with them to search his mother's house at Ban Lao Ning, the Moo 14 village, about 500 metres away. They were followed by Atchariya's relatives on a vehicle.

There, the officials searched a hut near a well on a farm, but again found nothing illegal. They went to search another cottage and Atchariya took the opportunity to run away. Two defence volunteers followed him in hot pursuit.

Soon afterwards, his relatives heard three gunshots. The volunteers explained that they accidentally fired their weapons when Atchariya resisted arrest, killing him.

Atchariya's relatives asked whether the killing was unlawful under the Enforced Disappearance Act which criminalises torture, other ill treatment and enforced disappearance.

They said the administrative officials and defence volunteers collected the spent cartridges from the scene without leaving them for forensic examination. Moreover, after Atchariya was shot and still alive, the authorities just stood there and did not do anything to save his life, they said.

The family demanded justice. They asked that Kanoksak Muenchan, an assistant Khao Kho district chief, Wichai Kanbua, a defence volunteer, and two other members of the search team be transferred out of the district within 24 hours.

They vowed to pursue legal action against Mr Kanoksak and his men to the end and asked for compensation.

Deputy governor Chanok Makphan accepted the petition from them. He said the request for the transfer of some members of the search team would be considered. As for compensation, the provincial Damrongtham Centre would send a request to the provincial justice office for consideration.