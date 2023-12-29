Hotel fined B1.3m for removed gargoyle statue

The company operating the Bazaar Hotel Bangkok has paid a fine of 1.3 million baht for allowing Khru Kai Kaew, a controversial half-god, half-demon represented by a gargoyle-like sculpture, to be installed on its rented premises.

The 4-metre by 3.5m sculpture stirred up controversy as many passers-by found it to be scary-looking and complained to the city's authorities. It was placed in front of the hotel on premises leased to the company by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

It was subsequently relocated to the back of the hotel, where it was covered with a sheet and is now waiting for its owner to collect it, Pairot Thungthong, CEO of Suan Lum Night Bazaar Ratchadaphisek Co, said on Thursday.

The removal of the sculpture was carried out under an order by the SRT, which required it to be done within 30 days or by tomorrow, he said.

The company also paid the 1.3-million-baht fine on Dec 22 for violating the Building Control Act, which prohibits any construction on that particular space of the SRT's land without prior permission, said Mr Pairot.

Five monks were invited to perform a rite to help release spirits believed to be confined inside the sculpture before the removal work began. However, before the job started, Theppharit Paensuk, managing director of Khrukaikaew Co, which owns the sculpture, showed up unannounced and confronted a lawyer representing the hotel.

Mr Theppharit said he would not allow the sculpture to be removed as he had a contract signed with the hotel allowing it to be installed there. The lawyer explained the contract had already been terminated as the hotel's previous management -- which signed the contract with Khrukaikaew Co -- had no legal power to sub-let the space to the company in the first place.

Mr Theppharit could do nothing to stop the removal, aside from threatening to sue the hotel if the sculpture -- which he claimed was worth millions of baht -- was damaged during the removal process.