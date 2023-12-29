Pollution not taking a holiday in Bangkok

PM2.5 dust levels exceed safe standards in 16 districts on first day of long weekend

Grey skies in Bangkok are due partly to smog, with PM2.5 dust levels above safe levels in 16 districts. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The New Year holiday may have dramatically reduced traffic on Bangkok streets, but air pollution remains a problem, with 16 districts classified in the red zone for serious health impacts on Friday.

Data obtained at 8am showed readings for PM2.5 dust levels above 75 microgrammes per cubic metre (μg/m3) in 16 out of 50 districts of the capital, according to the website of the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).

The reading in Bangkok Yai, the worst hit, was 87.8, followed by Don Muang (87.5), Laksi (86.9), Thon Buri (82.7), Klong San, (80.2), Samphanthawong (79.3), Bangkok Noi (78.9), Phra Nakhon (78.3), Phasicharoen (77.8), Bang Rak (77.1), Nong Khaem (76.4), Lat Phrao (76.3), Sai Mai (75.9), Din Daeng (75.8), Taling Chan (75.7) and Bang Khen (75.6).

The 34 other districts were classified in the orange zone, reflecting pollution levels starting to affect health.

Two neighbouring provinces — Samut Sakhon and Nonthaburi — were in the red zone. The reading in Samut Sakhon at 8am was 82.4 while Nonthaburi was 76.5, according to Gistda.

Pollution tends to worsen in the winter months because of crop burning. The cabinet earlier this month approved incentives worth 8 billion baht for sugarcane farmers who agree to cut fresh sugarcane without burning the residue.