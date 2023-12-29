TAT: New Year tourism to bring B760m to Hat Yai

Arrivals from Malaysia up strongly from a year ago and outlook through to Songkran is good

Tourists visit a market in Hat Yai district of Songkhla. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: The Tourism Authority of Thailand predicts tourism in Hat Yai will generate 760 million baht in revenue for the South’s biggest city during the New Year holiday period.

Arrivals of both foreign and domestic tourists from Dec 30 to Jan 1 will be more lively than last year, said Nongyao Jirundon, director of the Hat Yai office of the TAT.

Since the beginning of this week, the tourism atmosphere in the city has been bustling, especially visitors from neighbouring Malaysia, who have been arriving in bigger numbers since Christmas, said Ms Nongyao.

She attributed the upturn to tourism promotion measures such as the suspension of the requirement to fill out TM 6 forms at the Sadao immigration checkpoint in Songkhla, and tourism campaign activities throughout December. Among them are the Amazing Countdown Songkhla Festival 2024 from Dec 27 to 31 and the Hat Yai Countdown to 2024 on Dec 31, she said.

Witthaya Sae Lim, a tour guide in Songkhla, said hoteliers had told local tour companies and guides that their business outlook was bright during the New Year holiday period with high hotel bookings.

Tourists would keep coming to Songkhla for the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations on Feb 10 and school semester breaks. Hotel bookings will be high until the Songkran festival in April, said Mr Witthaya.

Hat Yai has been attracting both Thai and foreign visitors, mainly from Malaysia. Others are from Singapore and Indonesia, he added.