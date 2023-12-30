Two petrol station workers slain in Nakhon Phanom

Police and forensic officers examine the bodies of two employees of the Thai Laemthong petrol station in Muang district of Nakhon Phanom after they were shot dead late Friday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Two employees of a petrol station were shot dead late Friday night in in their workplace, where police found all 13 closed-circuit television cameras unplugged.

The killings took place at a Thai Laemthong petrol station in tambon Ban Phuen of Muang district, said Pol Capt Pichanon Pluemsud, deputy investigation chief at the Muang police station, who was alerted around 10.30pm on Friday.

On arriving there, police found the bodies of a man and a woman lying dead in the compound of the petrol station. Forensic officers, medical staff and rescue workers joined the police team.

The victims were employees of the station. Phomchak Seesupha, 33, a Lao national, was shot in the head. He also sustained wounds from a sharp object on his body. Wichuda Srisumang, 50, was shot in the back of the neck and a bullet pierced her face. She was attacked while she was on her motorcycle.

No spent bullets or any other evidence that would provide clues to attackers were found. All 13 CCTVs at the station were unplugged.

The bodies of the victims were sent to a forensic institute in Khon Kaen for autopsy.

According to an initial investigation, the station opened from 5am to 9pm every day and employed four employees. There were two working shifts with two employees each. The victims were attacked while they were about to go home.

Station owner Chatree Mombao, 61, said he had run the business for four years and employed four workers — three Thai women and one Lao man. The two victims worked the evening shift. Mr Phromchak had worked with him for about one year and was unmarried while Wichuda had divorced her husband almost 20 years ago. The two victims had no problems with anyone, he said. No cash or other assets at the station were not missing, said Mr Chatree.

Police were in the dark over the motive for the killings. They said the crime was well-planned given that all the cameras were unplugged.

Pol Col Phakphum Decharuangsil, chief of Muang police, said officers would investigate all possible motives, including personal and business conflicts and the issuing of fake petrol bills.