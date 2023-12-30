Russian held in Phuket after mother's throat slashed

Attempted murder charge laid after victim turns up in hospital with severe wounds to throat

Police detain a Russian man on charges of attempted murder after being alerted that a woman, later identified as his mother, had been admitted to hospital with serious knife wounds to her throat. (Photo: Phuket tourist police)

PHUKET: A Russian man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after slashing the throat of his mother at their house in Thalang district.

Police went to Thalang Hospital after being alerted that a foreign woman had been admitted with serious injuries from a knife attack on Friday evening.

The 46-year-old woman, whose name was withheld, sustained slash and stab wounds to her throat. During questioning, she wrote a note for police saying that the attacker was her son.

Investigators went to the house and found bloodstains scattered around the living room and a bloodstained kitchen knife on the floor.

Shortly afterward, the investigation team was alerted by tourist police that a foreign man had arrived at their office and appeared to be disoriented. His description matched that of the suspect, according to tourist police.

The arresting team took the man to the Thalang police station for questioning but he reportedly gave confusing statements.

He was charged with attempted murder. The suspect was being held in custody at the Thalang police station pending further legal action.