Economic problems biggest burden in 2023: poll

Most people felt frustrated by economic problems in 2023 although in general they were fairly happy with the year, according to the results of a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Dec 12-20 by telephone interviews with 1,310 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes in all regions.



Regarding happiness, most (42.75%) of respondents said they were fairly happy with the year having been together with family members and having jobs to do without health problems or debts.



However, 27.86% said they were not happy due to the economic slump, low farm prices, high prices of goods, high cost of living, low incomes and political uncertainties.



While 18.63% said they are very happy for not being jobless, having good health, receiving good care from children and family members - with some adding that they are satisfied with the improved economic and political situation, 10.69% said they were not happy at all due to the poor economy, joblessness, insufficient income to cope with expenses, increased debts, low prices of agricultural products, high prices of goods, high cost of living and health problems.



The rest, 0.07%, had no answer or were not interested.



Asked what they most disliked in the year 2023, with respondents allowed to choose more than one answer, most (58.63%) mentioned economic problems which have affected their incomes and livelihood; 25.42% political confusion both inside and outside parliament; 23.13% cyber threats; 20.76% energy prices; 20.23% health problems and viruses; 19.54% drugs; 16.03% low prices of farm products; 13.89% crime and safety in life and property; 11.91% environmental problems and natural disasters; 10.61% social conflicts; 9.85% had no dissatisfactions; 9.62% corruption at all levels; 7.56% traffic problem; 5.65% problems in the justice system; 5.19% unfair transfers of officials in the bureaucracy; 4.58% wars and international conflicts; and 0.92% mentioned other problems including work, family and love.