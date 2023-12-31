Most people tired of economic problems in 2023: Nida Poll

Most people are fed up with the economic problems in 2023 although in general they are fairly happy with the year, according to the results of a survey by National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Dec 12-20 by telephone interviews with 1,310 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes in all regions.



Regarding happiness, most or 42.75% of the respondents said they are fairly happy with the year having been together with family members and having jobs to do without health problems or debts.



However, 27.86% said they are not happy due to the economic slump, low farm prices, high prices of goods, high cost of living, low incomes and political uncertainties.



While 18.63% said they are very happy for not being jobless, having good health, receiving a good care from children and family members - with some adding that they are satisfied with improved economic and political situations, 10.69% said they are not happy at all due to the poor economy, joblessness, insufficient incomes to cope with expenses, increased debts, low prices of agricultural products, high prices of goods, high cost of living and health problems.



The rest, 0.07%, had no answer or were not interested.



Asked what they have been tired of in the year 2023, with the respondents allowed to choose more than one answers, most or 58.63% mentioned economic problems which have affected their incomes and livelihood; 25.42% political confusion both inside and outside parliament; 23.13% cyber threats; 20.76% energy prices; 20.23% health problems and epidemics; 19.54% drug spreading; 16.03% low prices of farm products; 13.89% crime and safety in life and property; 11.91% environmental problems and natural disasters; 10.61% social conflicts; 9.85% had nothing to get tired of; 9.62% corruption at all levels; 7.56% traffic problem; 5.65% problems in the justice system; 5.19% unfair transfers of officials in the bureaucracy; 4.58% wars and international conflicts; and 0.92% mentioned other problems including work, family and love.