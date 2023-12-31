'Unite as one to conquer obstacles'

His Majesty the King appears on national television on Sunday night to send his New Year best wishes to the public. (Photo: Royal Household Bureau)

His Majesty the King has urged Thais to unite for the New Year, join forces to overcome obstacles and challenges lying ahead, and steer the country towards prosperity and stability.

In his televised New Year speech on Sunday, the monarch extended his New Year wishes to Thais.

“On the occasion of the New Year, I would like to extend my best wishes to you all. During the past year, several important events took place in our country.

“As you all know, Oct 13 has been declared Navamindra Maharaj Day to mark the anniversary of the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.”

A ceremony was also held on Oct 13 to mark the unveiling of a statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great in remembrance of the late king.

Many people also took part in the ceremony and paid respects to the statue, the King said. The park is located in Bangkok’s Nang Loeng area.

Another event that brought joy to Thais was the listing of Si Thep Historical Park in Phetchabun as a Unesco World Heritage Site on Sept 19, His Majesty the King said.

Thailand has retained its dignity and gained recognition from other countries because all Thais join forces to perform acts of good deeds for the common good, he said.

For example, projects set up to improve people’s quality of life, a collaboration of the state and private sectors, have been successful.

Moreover, everyone helps to carry on, preserve, and build upon the country’s cultural legacy to the best of their abilities. This has been shown by the “khon” performances organised by the SUPPORT Foundation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, which are also a great success, His Majesty the King said.

“On New year, I would like all of you to be determined and committed in working together. If any obstacles and problems occur, face them with mindfulness and wisdom and work together to solve them based on reason, academic principles and sincerity and combine all knowledge and capabilities to respond properly to the circumstances,” he said.

“If everyone can unite in this way, the country will prosper and remain a place where we can live peacefully.

“May you be protected by the sacred forces and the virtues of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great from ills and perils, and may you be blessed with strength, wisdom and success in achieving your aims throughout the year and always,” he added.