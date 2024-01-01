High-tech send-off

People celebrate New Year’s Eve at the ‘centralwOrld Bangkok cOuntdOwn 2024’ event at CentralWorld to experience a 180-degree Futuristic Fireworks show, blending real fireworks with artistic displays on the Panoramix screen and concerts from famous local and international pop artists.

2023 in pictures

Visitors take a photo of the stupas at Wat Pho in Bangkok, which have been lit up to welcome the New Year. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

A couple embraces as the House approves amendments to the Civil and Commercial Code, which allows same-sex couples to get married. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

A boy cools off with bottled water as he waits with other novices to be ordained at Wat Benchamabophit in Bangkok. VARUTH HIRUNYATHEB

A woman hangs up a paper lantern to honour Lord Buddha's relics at the well-known Wat Phra That Haripunchai in Lamphun. CHANAT KATANYU

Boys carry flowers and offerings as they walk through the main ordination hall of Wat Pak Bor in Suan Luang district before their induction as novice monks. Varuth Hirunyatheb

A visitor walks past a digital art exhibit displayed on a large screen at the 'Scbx Next Tech' exhibition, at Siam Paragon shopping complex. PATTARAPONG CHATPATTARASILL

A man takes part in a ritual to mark 136 years since the founding of the Sae Lim shrine in Bangkok. APICHART JINAKUL

A mother leads her son through the sunflower field at Suan Rot Fai Park in Bangkok. WICHAN CHAROENKIATPAKUL

Revellers party at Wet 'n Wild Holiday Fun festival outside CentralWorld shopping complex. APICHART JINAKUL