Pink Line free until Saturday

A skywalk is officially opened connecting the Pink Line and Purple Line stations close to the Nonthaburi Civic Centre on Dec 21. It is the first skywalk equipped with travelators. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Pink Line monorail has extended its free trial service until Saturday while it continues repair its conductor rail.

On Saturday, Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote led officials to inspect the work underway between Chaeng Wattana-Pak Kret 28 Station (PK08) and Nonthaburi Civic Centre Station (PK01) to prepare the Pink Line for full commercial operations while following up on the conductor rail repair.

The inspection followed a mishap on Dec 24, when a section of the conductor rail came off its beam and fell onto a street.

Seven stations from Nonthaburi Civic Centre Station (PK01) to Pak Kret bypass Station (PK07) had to close for two days as a result.

Mr Surapong said the operators are now sourcing fastener parts for the conductor rail. This means railway tracks at four stations from the Civic Centre to Samakkhee Station (PK04) are usable on only one side.

Those travelling from Civic Centre Station were told to change trains at the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) Station (PK05) if they want to stop at Min Buri Station (PK30), he added.

Regarding the free trial, Mr Suraphong said the ministry and various parties, including North Bangkok Monorail (NBM), the line providers, had agreed to extend the free trial from Jan 2 to Jan 6, with full fares kicking in on the seventh.

Surapong Laoha-Unya, board director of NBM, said that during the repairs of the faulty section, the fare will be cut to between 13–38 baht, or a 15% discount, from the 15–45 baht which is the proposed normal rate.

The normal fare will resume when the repairs are completed.

The NBM also opened the line's interchange link with the MRT's Purple Line at the Civic Centre Station Station, as well as the connection with BTS' Green Line at Wat Phra Si Mahatat Station Station, on Dec 30, said Mr Surapong.