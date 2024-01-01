Crowds across Thailand make merit, seek New Year's blessings

People give alms to Buddhist monks in Muang district of Khon Kaen on Monday morning. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

Crowds across the country made merit and prayed for blessings while tourists stayed overnight at popular locations to embrace the first light of the new year on Monday.

In Khon Kaen province, about 5,000 people showed up to give alms to Buddhist monks at its city pillar in Muang district. More than 200 monks and novices received alms on the occasion.

"The alms-giving event is aimed at seeking peace and a fortunate life for Khon Kaen people. It also prolongs the beautiful tradition and culture of the locality. People, government officials and representatives of the private sector experience unity in the activity," said Khon Kaen governor Kraisorn Kongchalad.

In Buri Ram province, locals and visitors went to Phanom Rung ancient temple in the Phanom Rung Historical Park to be bathed with the first light of New Year's Day in the belief that the light would bring good luck.

Visitors to the highland historical park also experienced cool weather on Monday morning when the temperature measured about 15 degrees Celsius.

Tourists wait for the first light of the New Year at the Phanom Rung Historical Park in Buri Ram on Monday morning. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

In Nakhon Ratchasima province, 109 Buddhist monks were invited to receive alms at the Thao Suranari monument in Muang district.

Also in this northeastern province, more than 10,000 tourists stayed overnight for the New Year countdown at campgrounds in Khao Yai National Park.

On the southern island of Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province, about 20,000 visitors – mostly foreigners – gathered on Rin beach for the New Year countdown and stayed there until Monday morning to see the first sunrise of 2024.

In Bangkok, Wat Phra Kaew, also known as the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, was crowded on Monday morning as people followed tradition by visiting the important Buddhist temple to seek blessings for the new year. The admission fee was waived for visitors on New Year's Day.