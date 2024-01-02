MPs to inspect Land Bridge project

An artist's interpretation of a deep-sea port in the land bridge project. (Photo supplied)

A special House committee studying the Land Bridge megaproject will visit areas designated for development in Chumphon and Ranong to gather information and assess the project's potential impact on local communities, according to a source.

The panel, headed by Pheu Thai MP for Phayao Wisut Chainaroon, has invited relevant agencies to give information and opinions about the project, said the source. It is gearing up to consult with stakeholders to ensure its study is comprehensive and well-informed, the source added.

The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning indicated that the Land Bridge scheme, which aims to create a new logistics transport network connecting the Pacific and the Indian oceans with sea ports, rail systems and road systems, is expected to increase the country's competitiveness and drive economic growth along the route.

The Internal Security Operations Command has emphasised the need for a thorough study of national security implications as the designated areas for the megaproject could become strategic locations during a military conflict.

A House committee member from the main opposition Move Forward Party has also expressed concerns that if investors from a single country are awarded the position that runs the project's seaports, they may allow warships to dock for maintenance services, which could have national security implications. On this concern, a representative from the navy noted that any use of ports by warships would need to go through diplomatic procedures and would be subject to contractual agreements.

The Thai Shipowners' Association (TSA) pointed out that a Land Bridge report prepared by state agencies failed to include a critical detail that container ships are not the only type of vessel used in shipping. According to the TSA, container ships are not suitable for certain cargo, such as grain, and the absence of this information could make the project analysis incomplete.

The source said studies conducted by Chulalongkorn University and the National Economic and Social Development Council also suggested the purported economic benefits of the Land Bridge megaproject might be overstated. The input from the planned visit to Chumphon and Ranong will be included in the committee's report to be submitted to the House for consideration, said the source.