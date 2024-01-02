Tourist arrivals top 28m in 2023

Tour boats ply the Chao Phraya River on Dec 28. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

There were more than 28 million foreign arrivals in Thailand in 2023, generating more than a trillion baht in revenue from tourist spending, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry

From Jan 1 to Dec 31, 28,042,131 million foreigners arrived here, Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said on Tuesday. They spent 1.2 trillion baht.

The top five nationalities were Malaysians (4.56 million), Chinese ( 3.51 million), South Koreans (1.65 million), Indians (1.62 million) and Russian (1.48 million).

Ms Sudawan said over the last week of the year there were a total of 789,643 foreign tourist arrivals, a drop of 7,165 visitors, or 0.90%, from the previous week. The decrease was mostly from Asian countries. Arrivals from other regions kept rising.