Police chief wants lower age of criminal responsibility

The 14-year-old boy is consoled by a police officer after being arrested for the shooting at Siam Paragon shopping centre on Oct 3, 2023. (Photo: police)

National police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol has proposed the minimum age of criminal responsibility be lowered, because young people are committing more serious crimes.

Pol Gen Torsak revealed this on Tuesday, amid concerns about legal action against the 14-year-old boy arrested for the fatal shooting rampage at Siam Paragon shopping centre in October last year.

The national police chief said he wanted the minimum age of criminal responsibility lowered from 15 to 12 years, and he would discuss the idea seriously with relevant parties.

"Crime by children has become more severe. They are copying it from social media, and criminals are getting younger and younger," Pol Gen Torsak said.

He also based his proposal on trends in criminal cases in other countries.

The national police chief was responding to questions from reporters about people's concerns that young criminals are being spared from punishment. Under present law, criminals under the age of 15 years can only be reprimanded, and then freed.

Their concerns followed the end to the detention of the 14-year-old boy who shot people indiscriminately at Siam Paragon shopping centre on Oct 3 last year. Three people died and four others were injured during his armed rampage. The casualties included Chinese tourists.

Pol Gen Torsak said the boy was still not ready to defend himself, so interrogation had to be suspended.

Officials and his parents agreed that the boy should continuously receive mental treatment at the Galya Rajanagarindra Institute. If doctors conclude the boy is ready to defend himself, interrogation could resume in the presence of appropriate professionals, lawyers and his parents, Pol Gen Torsak said.