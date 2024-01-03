Pattaya eyes 27m visitors this year

Tourists relax on Pattaya beach. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

The local tourism authority in Pattaya is aiming to draw 27 million visitors to the coastal city in 2024.

Urai Mukpradapthong, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand's Pattaya office, said the target of 27 million was not ambitious as the number of tourist arrivals in 2023, though the final figure is not yet available, is expected to have reached its target of 23 million.

Pattaya attracted a large number of domestic and international tourists in the last quarter of 2023. The visa exemption scheme played a small part in this upturn, Ms Urai said.

According to her, the seaside city has maintained its reputation as one of Thailand's most popular tourist destinations because of the diversity of attractions on offer, including comprehensive sports facilities and mega-sized convention centres.

With support from the Chon Buri provincial administrative organisation, Pattaya City regularly hosts events and activities to boost tourism. It also participates in road shows and trade exhibitions in several countries in Europe and the Middle East.

Boasting a capacity to accommodate a large number of visitors, Pattaya has more than 70,000 three-star to five-star hotel rooms.

According to Ms Urai, the top five countries providing international visitors to Pattaya in 2023 were Russia, India, China, South Korea and Vietnam.

Thanks to last year's success and well-planned campaigns to be rolled out this year, Pattaya expects to welcome as many as 27 million tourists in 2024, she added.

Meanwhile, on Koh Phangan, another popular holiday destination off Surat Thani province in southern Thailand, more than 20,000 tourists flocked to the island on New Year's Eve.

Most of the visitors were foreigners attending the full moon party countdown.

"The event was very popular among international tourists from all over the world. They came to celebrate the year end and watch the first sunlight of 2024 on the island," said Somchai Ruangchan, a senior provincial official.

The festival showcased an electrifying array of entertainment, including concerts and a fireworks display, as well as a plethora of F&B offerings from local restaurants and food vendors.

During the event, Mr Somchai said that the province had mobilised its resources with cooperation from the marine and tourist police to provide safety for all visitors.