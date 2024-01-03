Damaged ball bearings blamed for monorail wheel's fall

A Yellow Line train travels above Lat Phrao Road. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Defective ball-bearings caused a train wheel to fall from the elevated Yellow Line monorail onto a taxi on Tuesday evening, according to the monorail operator.

Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co (EBM) said the accident occurred at 6.21pm on Tuesday. A guide wheel fell off a train and onto Thepharak Road between Si Thepha and Thipphawan stations.

The company statement said that ball-bearings inside the wheel had been damaged and this caused the wheel to detach and fall.

The train in question was new and had been maintained regularly. The wheel was being examined closely to find the cause of the damage. The company apologised for the incident and said it would work to prevent a recurrence.

Meanwhile, it was discussing the issue of compensation with the insurance company.

The guide wheel first fell onto Thepharak Road, bounced and then landed on the front of the taxi's bonnet.

On Wednesday morning the company said on its Facebook page that services on the Yellow Line were now operating at 30 minute intervals. Trains normally ran every five minutes during rush hours and 10 minutes at other times. It operates between 6am and midnight.