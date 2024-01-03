New Year road toll down on last year

Heavy Bangkok-bound traffic on the Mitraphap Highway in Non Sung district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

New Year holiday road accidents killed 212 people and injured 1,860 others, both figures down substantially on last year, according to official statisics.

Chakree Bamrungwong, adviser to the Department of Land Transport, said on Wednesday the death and injury toll came from 1,839 traffic accidents from Dec 29 to Jan 2 inclusive.

Bangkok had the most fatalities, at 15, and Kanchanaburi province the most accidents (69) and the most injured people (73).

The Royal Thai Police Office said the toll was down on last year. Fatalities dropped by 23.19%, injuries by 3.43% and the number of accidents by 6.17%.

The most common cause of road accidents during the holiday period was speeding, a major factor in 40.60% of all accidents, followed by drivers cutting-in (23.31%) and drink driving (14.29%).

Police also said that 68.85% of those killed or injured were not wearing crash helmets or safety belts. Motorcycles were involved in 87% of all traffic accidents during the period.