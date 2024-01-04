LGBTQ input sought on marriage bill

A couple register their partnership at an event organised by Dusit district to celebrate Valentine’s Day last year. The registrations by LGBTQ+ couples are kept as a record by those advocating for same-sex weddings and other forms of legal marriage. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

A House committee studying the marriage equality bill will invite influential members of the LGBTQ community to become advisers so that they can provide their input.

The committee held its first meeting on Wednesday after the House approved all four bills seeking to amend the Civil and Commercial Code to allow same-sex marriages during their first reading on Dec 21.

The bills aim to redefine legal terms to ensure gender equality and diversity in the country.

The panel consists of 39 MPs and members of the civil sector. Danuporn Punnakanta, a Pheu Thai list-MP and former actor, was selected as chair, and seven others were selected as deputies.

Deputy government spokesperson Rudklao Suwankiri was appointed as the committee's spokesperson.

According to Ms Rudklao, the committee is planning to invite officials from the justice, finance, interior, social and foreign affairs ministries, as well as the Office of the Judiciary and the Office of the Council of State, to help with the committee’s mission.

She added that the committee will also invite LGBTQ influencers and celebrities to become panel advisers.

Among them are TV show hosts, including Kachapa “Mod Dam” Toncharoen and Vuthithorn "Woody" Milintachinda, event organiser Sombat "Pa Tue" Tirasaroj and the owner of the After Yum restaurant Kritkul “Thank” Chumkaew.

The committee expects a bill to be passed into law this year, she said.

Pheu Thai MP for Kanchanaburi Akkaranan Kankittinan, the committee's deputy chair, said a second meeting will be held on Wednesday to appoint the advisers.

The influencers and celebrities are expected to also join the meeting.

The final version of the bill will be the first in history to include public participation in an amendment process, and it will be the first step towards equality for members of the LGBTQ community, said Mr Akkaranan.

Chumaporn Taengkliang, a civil society representative, praises the committee's "good move" for aiming to have LGBTQ representatives attend meetings.

The bill can raise the hope of people who are waiting for equality nationwide, she said.