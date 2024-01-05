AoT preps for traveller influx

Passengers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Jan 3. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Airports of Thailand (AoT) is expecting to see at least eight million tourists from China pass through its airports this year, as the Thai-Chinese visa-free scheme is set to come into effect on March 1.

AoT director Kirati Kijmanawat said Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has asked airports under AoT's management to prepare for a surge in Chinese visitors arriving in Thailand as well as Thai travellers flying out to visit China before the scheme kicks in.

The agency manages six airports in the country, namely Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi in Greater Bangkok and Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai-Mae Fah Luang and Hat Yai airports.

The reciprocal agreement is expected to further boost relations between the two countries and improve ease of travel for Thai passport holders.

China has a visa-free policy for holders of ordinary passports issued by France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia for the purposes of business, tourism, and visiting relatives and friends, as well as transit, for no more than 15 days from the date of arrival. The policy is active from Dec 1, 2023, until Nov 30, he said.

Mr Kirati said the government is expecting to see about eight million Chinese tourists visit the country after the visa-free scheme kicks in. In 2019, about 11 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand.

AoT has been offering service charge discounts for airlines wishing to operate scheduled and seasonal charter flights to Thailand since Nov 1 last year, he said, noting the reductions will be offered until March 31.