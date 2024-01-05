New Year road toll wrap: 284 killed in 2,288 accidents

A road accident occurred in Kanchanaburi, a province that recorded the highest number of road accident injuries during the 'seven dangerous days' of the New Year holiday. (Photo supplied)

A total of 284 people were killed and 2,307 injured in 2,288 traffic accidents across the country during the so-called "seven dangerous days" of the New Year holiday. These numbers mark a decrease from the same period last year.

Chotenarin Kerdsom, deputy permanent secretary for interior, on Friday released the figures of road accidents, deaths and injuries between Dec 29 and Thursday this year.

During this period, 2,288 road accidents occurred nationwide, resulting in 284 fatalities and 2,307 injuries.

Total deaths, injuries and accidents were down on the same period last year which saw 317 deaths and 2,437 injuries in 2,440 road accidents.

On Thursday alone, 17 fatalities and 205 injuries were reported in 200 road accidents, said Mr Chotenarin.

Kanchanaburi province had the most cumulative road accidents at 82 and also reported the highest number of injured people at 89. Bangkok saw the most fatalities, totalling 19.

Eleven provinces – Krabi, Kalasin, Chai Nat, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Pattani, Phichit, Mae Hong Son, Satun, Samut Songkhram and Amnat Charoen – reported zero road fatalities.

Speeding remained the major cause of road accidents, accounting for 48.5%, followed by drivers cutting in front of other motorists at 22% and poor visibility at 14%.

In addition, 88.72% of all accidents involved motorcycles, with 85% occurring on straight roads, 42.5% on highways and 30.5% on village roads.