Generals halved by 2027

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang speaks to MPs at parliament on Friday before the House of Representatives vote on the draft budget for the 2024 fiscal year. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The number of generals at the Defence Ministry will be cut in half within three years as part of the government's policy to downsize the armed forces, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang says.

He was responding to criticism over military budget spending from the opposition parties during a debate on the first reading of the budget bill for the 2024 fiscal year on Thursday night.

Mr Sutin said there are more than 700 military generals who do not hold key positions at the Defence Ministry but serve as specialists. That number will be reduced by 50% or about 380 by 2027, he said.

According to sources, if the number of top brass in the army, navy and air forces were combined with those at the ministry, there would be more than 1,400 of them. Mr Sutin said the ministry will also introduce an early retirement programme, and the number of generals is expected to go down sooner than 2027.

He said he had issued a new regulation on the Defence Ministry's restructuring under which some personnel, such as those who serve as doctors, those who do administrative work and those who are responsible for budgeting analysis, will no longer hold military ranks.

The armed forces' restructuring will also involve merging military units that carry out similar tasks and scrapping certain positions when their holders retire, Mr Sutin added.

Responding to criticism that the Defence Ministry has been given substantial budget allocations, Mr Sutin said its budget allocation request is still less than other ministries.

The top five ministries to which the highest allocations will go are the Interior Ministry, which sought 353 billion baht; Education Ministry, 328 billion baht; Finance Ministry, 327 billion baht; Defence Ministry, 198 billion baht; and Transport Ministry, 183 billion baht.

When asked why the Defence Ministry is refusing to scale back its budget spending despite the country facing economic hardship, Mr Sutin said its budget allocation may still be increasing but at a lower rate.

"Compared to the 9% increase in the national budget, the Defence Ministry's budget has increased by just 1.2-1.3%. This is tantamount to a decrease," Mr Sutin said.

The minister also explained an issue related to the navy's plan to buy a Chinese-made submarine.

"I am calling for justice. The submarine project was initiated by the previous government. I just stepped in to solve the problem. However, I cannot avoid criticism," he said.

He also referred to a plan by the navy to swap its planned procurement of a 16-billion-baht Chinese submarine for a frigate, although the new deal is estimated to cost a billion baht more.

The switch was prompted by China's inability to acquire a German engine for the submarine the navy ordered. Berlin cited regulatory restrictions preventing engines it produces from being used in Chinese military hardware.

"Someone suggested the submarine procurement contract with China should be revoked, but if that happens, we would not be able to recover the 6 billion baht we have paid in previous instalments. Ties with China must also be taken into account,'' Mr Sutin said.

He said he had asked the attorney-general whether the contract can be revoked, and he "is expected to give an opinion on the matter within a few days".

Move Forward Party leader Chaithawat Tulathon, together with representatives of all the opposition parties, on Friday announced their stance against the 2024 budget bill.

Mr Chaithawat said opposition parties have agreed that budget allocations under the bill show the government is not trying to solve the main problems plaguing the country, such as economic woes and environmental and education issues.

"Budget allocations are not in proportion to the extent and gravity of the problems. Some allocations that are essential are excluded while some unnecessary allocations are allowed."