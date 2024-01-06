Nightspot in Somluck rape probe shut down

"Suksan Khon Kaen", a pub at the centre of sexual abuse allegations against Olympic boxing medalist Somluck Kamsing has been closed for five years. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: The provincial governor has ordered a night entertainment venue at the centre of sexual abuse allegations against Olympic boxing medalist Somluck Kamsing closed for five years.

Governor Kraisorn Thongchalard said the closure order, which will take effect on Monday, follows a thorough inquiry which found that the "Suksan Khon Kaen" pub had defied an order by the now-dissolved National Council for Peace and Order. The nightspot became the focus of the investigation after a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint with police in early December accusing Somluck of sexual assault.

She claimed she met him in a pub in Khon Kaen, and Somluck took her to a hotel where she was sexually assaulted. The incident allegedly occurred at about 3.30am on Dec 10.

Mr Kraisorn said that letting people under 20 inside nightspot venues is one of three offences under a 2015 regulation, which also includes operating after the legal closing time of midnight, that carries a punishment of licence revocation or a five-year closure order.

The governor said while nightspots stimulate the economy, they have a social responsibility and should abide by laws which say their premises must be free of underaged people, narcotic drugs and firearms.

However, the nightspot operator may still challenge the provincial governor's order with the Administrative Court within 90 days.

The governor also ordered a five-year closure of another pub, Gravity 365, from Monday after the nightspot was found to have sold alcohol to underaged people as well as exceeding legal operating hours.

Somluck, 50, who won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games, has been charged on several counts relating to assault and committing sexual acts with a minor.