Toddler found stuffed in refrigerator, woman detained

Media members gather in front of a townhouse in Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi, where the body of a two-year-old boy was found stuffed in a refrigerator inside the house. (Capture from clip by Nakon45 Anyawut Pro-amphai Facebook)

A 25-year-old woman was detained for questioning after the body of a two-year-old boy was found stuffed in a refrigerator at a townhouse in Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi on Saturday morning.

Police, forensic officials, rescue workers and a medical team responded to an alert around 7:30 am, heading to a housing estate on Rattanathibet Road.

There, they found the boy's body wrapped in a blanket, stuffed inside a refrigerator in a bedroom of the two-storey townhouse. The appliance was still working.

The woman, identified only as Marisa, was found near the premises and was the last person known to have stayed with the child before his death, according to police.

She was taken to Bang Bua Thong station for questioning.

An initial investigation found that the woman and her husband, identified only as Bank, had taken responsibility for raising the boy, whose parents were jailed on drug charges. Bank is the son of the house's owners.

A source said the woman told police that she was in the house with the toddler and noticed ants near his eyes and hands, with sticky rice in his mouth while he was sleeping. This occurred on Tuesday while she awaited her husband to return home.

Upon Bank's return, he allegedly placed the boy’s body in the refrigerator, claimed the woman.

Police were investigating to find the exact cause of the child's death.

There were reports that the owners of the house alerted the police about the boy's death. Their son Bank has not been located yet.